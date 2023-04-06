English
Tiger vs Pathaan is finally happening: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand to reunite

Tiger vs Pathaan is finally happening: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand to reunite

Tiger vs Pathaan is finally happening: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand to reunite
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 1:03:20 PM IST (Published)

The star-studded action drama of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to go on floors by 2024, Taran Adarsh claimed.

The epic showdown of Hindi cinema's most famous characters, Pathaan and Tiger, is set to square off in the highly anticipated spy-action thriller Tiger vs Pathaan. While no official announcement has been made about the movie yet, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news and shared a major development about the film on Twitter. He revealed that Siddharth Anand, the director of the film War has been roped in to helm Tiger vs Pathaan.

The star-studded action drama of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to go on floors by 2024, Adarsh claimed.
Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is one of the biggest names in the action-thriller genre and he has proved his mettle with the film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
ALSO READ |
Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan to host ceremony, reveals why he once refused to perform at the event
Earlier, it was announced that he had been replaced as the director for the sequel of the War franchise, War 2, by director Ayan Mukerji, who is also the director of the Brahmastra trilogy.
The news upset the fans of the director who were sceptical about the fate of the sequel. However, Ayan Mukherjee also has a proven track record of successfully delivering big action-thriller projects.
It seems that Siddharth has managed to get the bigger bite of the pie, as he will be directing the much-awaited Tiger Vs Pathaan, which will be the 7th film of the YRF spy universe. The film is expected to carry forward where Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Hrithik’s War 2 ended.
The news has sent waves of excitement among fans of the superstars and cinephiles, as it promises to be a thrilling face-off between the iconic characters.
ALSO READ |RRR Star Jr NTR joins the Spyverse of Yash Raj Films with War 2
Reacting to the news, one excited fan wrote, “When these two will share the screen…no record will be left…and direct Siddharth Anand kar raha hai mtlb Tabahi,” on Twitter
While another fan commented, “This film will collect more than 1500 crore.”
While the fans of both superstars loved watching the camaraderie between Pathaan and Tiger in the film Pathaan, the stakes will be much higher as the two ace actors of Bollywood will now be pitted against each other.
ALSO READ I  'Pushpa' sequel: Catch first glimpse of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
