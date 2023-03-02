Tiger Shroff turns 33: Here is a look at Heropanti actor's journey

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 33rd birthday on March 2. He will be next seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath - Part 1. The upcoming futuristic and dystopian action thriller is slated for release in October 2023.

Actor-dancer Tiger Shroff is known for his high-flying action sequences. Tiger made his debut in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014, opposite actress Kriti Sanon. The film received mixed reviews, but Tiger's performance was widely appreciated, especially his action sequences and dance moves. The film was a commercial success, and Tiger became an overnight sensation. He was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the movie.

Born as Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, in Mumbai, he is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Dutt.

Here’s a look at his journey as the action star turns 33.

Following the success of his debut film, Tiger acted in a series of action-packed movies, such as Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, and Baaghi 2. He gained a reputation for performing his own stunts and acrobatic moves, which set him apart from other actors. He also received praise for his dancing skills, which he showcased in songs like Beat Pe Booty and Ding Dang.

In 2019, Tiger starred in the action thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. His performance was highly appreciated, and he received his first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Khalid, an Indian soldier on a mission to eliminate his mentor gone rogue.

His next movie was the third instalment in the Baaghi series, Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger did not see any movie releases for the next two years until the release of Heropanti 2 in 2022. He will be next seen along with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath - Part 1. The upcoming futuristic and dystopian action thriller is slated for release in October 2023.

Apart from acting, Tiger is also a trained martial artist and has a black belt in Taekwondo. He has often spoken about his love for fitness.