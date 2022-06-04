Tickets for Justin Bieber’s show in New Delhi in October went on sale today at 12 pm exclusively on the BookMyShow platform. Tickets are priced at Rs 4,000 and above.

The pop star is set to return to India after five years with the much-anticipated ‘Justice World Tour’ on October 18. The concert will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner had last performed in India at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium during the 2017 Purpose World Tour.

The tour is promoted by BookMyShow and AEG Presents Asia. Justin Bieber will travel to more than 30 countries during the tour, performing over 125 shows between May 2022 and March 2023. Organisers have sold more than 1.3 million tickets so far for the 'Justice World Tour'.

For the India leg, there are a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages as well, which include a selection of reserved tickets, tour memorabilia and merchandise. VIP packages start at Rs 17,500 and go up to Rs 32,500. Ground standing tickets are priced at Rs 8,000. Those interested can check out more details on the BookMyShow website. Apart from being the co-promoter, BookMyShow is the exclusive ticketing market for the Justin Bieber’s India tour.

BookMyShow also opened a pre-sale window for registered users on June 2 at 12 pm. The window closed today at 11.59 pm.

The tour of the Canadian singer, who is popular for the tracks 'Baby', 'Sorry', 'Ghost' and 'Lonely', was supposed to kick off in 2020, but had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19 pandemic. Bieber started his world tour in Mexico and Italy. In August, he is supposed to tour Scandinavia, followed by South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September and October.

He will end the year 2022 in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In 2023, Bieber will perform in the UK and Europe.