This was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance on the silver screen. But SRK and his wife Gauri’s love story is no less iconic. The two had dated for six years, long before the start of Shah Rukh’s successful acting career, before they got married. The two have been together for about 40 years now. On Valentine’s Day, when asked by a fan on Twitter about the first Valentine’s Day gift that SRK gave to Gauri, the Pathaan actor said it was a pair of earrings.

“If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…,” the actor said in a Twitter thread.

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

The question was part of a Twitter ‘Ask Me Anything’ thread with King Khan. Shah Rukh and Gauri met Gauri in 1984 in a party and married in 1991. They have three children together Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The megastar has not been shy about expressing his love for his wife on multiple occasions.

“I can define my love for Gauri not even subjective. It is indescribable. I cannot even explain why I do not feel for anyone else. I could tell you to write down great quotes about love, but I personally would not believe it. I love to be together with Gauri. I love her face, I love her smile, I love everything about her,” the actor had told PinkVilla in an interview.

SRK’s latest release Pathaan, which marked his return to the silver screen after almost five years, has been a roaring success at the box office, with worldwide gross nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark on Monday.

The actor has two other films lined up for release in 2023 -- Jawan, which stars Nayanthara and is set for June release, and Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.