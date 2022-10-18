This Kannada film has a 9.4 IMDb rating & over Rs 100-cr box office pickings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become the top-rated Indian film on IMDb, exciting critics, stars and fans alike.

Kannada star Rishab Shetty’s latest movie Kantara has created a buzz across the country with its gripping story and mesmerising visuals. The movie has received a 9.4/10 rating on IMDb making it the top-rated Indian film on the platform. Kantara is written, directed, and portrayed by Rishab Shetty. The small-budget Kannada film has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

Why is the film gaining so much popularity?

There are several reasons behind the film’s success, but the major contributing factors are the plot with an epic climax and stories of real-life struggles and the strong word of mouth generated by fans and superstars.

The film plays out in three different timelines, and the story deals with the human versus Nature conflict. Its plot is complemented by its title, which means ‘mysterious forest’ in Sanskrit, and the pace of the film keeps the audience glued to their seats.

The great writing and storytelling with a tinge of humour is enough to hook the audience. The characters are relatable, and the strong acting performances of the actors make the audience fall in love with them.

Another thing that works for the film is its vibrant and mesmerising cinematography. The powerful visuals are sure to leave an impact on the viewer.

The character development keeps the film firmly grounded. The conflicts between nature and the human greed make it an interesting watch for all.

The highest IMDB rating of 9.4 has now given the film another strong talking point which will positively affect its viewership.

The film takes culture, ethnicity and folktales of Karnataka to new heights and presents it with honesty and sincerity. This makes the film a treat to watch and its success quite apparent.