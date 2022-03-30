This 2016 tweet asked Will Smith to 'punch Rock in the face.' Find out why

The world stood stunned when Hollywood actor Will Smith smacked presenter and comedian Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscar awards ceremony for making a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock was on stage to announce the award for documentary feature at the 94th Academy Awards when he compared Jada’s shaved head to Demi Moore’s look in the movie GI Jane, saying he was hoping to see Smith’s wife in the sequel. Jada has been suffering from a medical disorder called alopecia. The actress has been open about her struggles with the condition since 2018. Rock’s joke was not well received by Smith, who walked up to the stage and slapped the comedian.

Social media and celebrities called out both Smith and Rock for what unfolded live on television. Some users dug out an old post on Twitter, which predicted an altercation between the two Hollywood actors, asking Smith to "punch Rock in the face."

The post was made with reference to the comments Rock made while hosting the 2016 Academy Awards, where he had roasted Jada for skipping the ceremony.

Jada and Will Smith had boycotted the Oscars over the #OscarsSoWhite, the online movement addressing lack of diversity at the Academy Awards. Rock made fun of Jada, saying she could not boycott something she wasn't invited to.

Also read: Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

"Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited," Rock had said.

While a number of viewers dissed Rock for his dig at the Smiths, one user Jason said Smith should punch Rock in the face.

“Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face .... He has no choice,” the tweet read.

Cut to 2022, Smith does it.

A source told People magazine that Smith was still angry with Rock about the 2016 comments.

In 2018, Smith had wished his first wife Sheree Zampino, who is the mother of his son Trey, on his Instagram account.

"Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! :-) I Love You, Ree-Ree," Smith had written.

Rock had commented on the post: "Wow. You have a very understanding wife," to which Zampino responded, "Don't hate."

Smith, who won the Best Actor award for King Richard, apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident, but failed to mention Rock.