    These space movies, series and documentaries will inspire you as Branson, Musk and Bezos usher in space tourism

    By Yashi Gupta | IST (Published)
    Three billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson are each vying to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel. Thus, Bezos' Blue Origin, Musk's SpaceX and Branson's Virgin Galactic are locked in a private space race of sorts. However, as their founders are taking a trip or two to outer space, the common folk will have to wait and get entertained on the screen for now. Here are some movies you can watch/re-watch and explore outer space while being on earth and helping the imagination wander off:

    Movie | Interstellar
    , directed by Christopher Nolan | Watch on Amazon Prime, Netflix (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Movie | Gravity, directed by Alfonso Cuarón | Watch on Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Movie | Mission to Mars, directed by Brian De Palma | Watch on Disney+ Hotstar (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Movie | The Martian, directed by Ridley Scott | Watch on Disney+ Hotstar (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Movie | 2001: A Space Odyssey, directed by Stanley Kubrick | Watch on YouTube Movies (Credit: Shutterstock)
    Series | Lost in Space, directed by Irwin Allen, Rob LaBelle, and Adam Reid | Watch on Netflix (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
    Series | Battlestar Galactica, directed by Richard Hatch and several others | Watch on syfy.com (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Series | Star Trek, directed by JJ Abrams | Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Series | Cowboy Bebop, directed by Shinichirō Watanabe | Watch on Hulu (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
    Series | Away, directed by Andrew Hinderaker | Watch on Netflix (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
    Documentary | Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Watch on Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
    Documentary | How the Universe works | Watch on Discovery+ (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
    Documentary | Carl Sagan's Cosmos | Watch on YouTube (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
    Documentary | Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking | Watch on Amazon Prime, YouTube (Credit: Shutterstock)
    Documentary | Journey to the Edge of the Universe | Watch on Nat Geo TV, YouTube (Credit: Shutterstock)
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
