These space movies, series and documentaries will inspire you as Branson, Musk and Bezos usher in space tourism

Movie | Interstellar
, directed by Christopher Nolan | Watch on Amazon Prime, Netflix (Credit: Creative Commons)
Movie | Gravity, directed by Alfonso Cuarón | Watch on Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
Movie | Mission to Mars, directed by Brian De Palma | Watch on Disney+ Hotstar (Credit: Creative Commons)
Movie | The Martian, directed by Ridley Scott | Watch on Disney+ Hotstar (Credit: Creative Commons)
Movie | 2001: A Space Odyssey, directed by Stanley Kubrick | Watch on YouTube Movies (Credit: Shutterstock)
Series | Lost in Space, directed by Irwin Allen, Rob LaBelle, and Adam Reid | Watch on Netflix (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
Series | Battlestar Galactica, directed by Richard Hatch and several others | Watch on syfy.com (Credit: Creative Commons)
Series | Star Trek, directed by JJ Abrams | Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
Series | Cowboy Bebop, directed by Shinichirō Watanabe | Watch on Hulu (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
Series | Away, directed by Andrew Hinderaker | Watch on Netflix (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
Documentary | Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman | Watch on Amazon Prime (Credit: Creative Commons)
Documentary | How the Universe works | Watch on Discovery+ (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
Documentary | Carl Sagan's Cosmos | Watch on YouTube (Credit: YouTube screen grab)
Documentary | Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking | Watch on Amazon Prime, YouTube (Credit: Shutterstock)
Documentary | Journey to the Edge of the Universe | Watch on Nat Geo TV, YouTube (Credit: Shutterstock)
