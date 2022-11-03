These celebrities quit Twitter after Elon Musk became its boss

By CNBCTV18.com

Since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over social media giant Twitter, a number of Hollywood celebrities have exited the platform.

Musk finalised his $44 billion takeover of Twitter last week and became the CEO of the company. Since then, ‘Grey's Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Grammy-winning R&B artist Toni Braxton and actor and producer Ken Olin have quit the platform. A few others, including horror story author Stephan King, have raised concerns and are contemplating whether they should stay.

Most of these celebrities are ditching the social media platform over fears of what changes Musk would introduce.

Even before acquiring Twitter, Musk said he was considering changes such as loosening free-speech rules and allowing some of its banned users including former US President Donald Trump back on the platform. According to some users, these changes, if implemented, could allow hate speech to circulate more easily, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Here is a list of celebrities who bid adieu to Twitter recently.

Shonda Rhimes

The 52-year-old creator of the hit television series Grey's Anatomy and Scandal has been on Twitter since November 2008. She wrote a message on Saturday informing her 1.9 million followers of her decision to quit the platform.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," the television mogul tweeted. Rhimes did not provide any clarification for her decision and continues to be active on other platforms, including Instagram.

Amber Heard

Amber Heard, who lost a defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year, has also quit Twitter. She was at the receiving end of massive trolling during the much-publicised trial. Heard has been keeping a low-key profile since then and currently living in Spain. Heard had a fling with Elon Musk after her breakup with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Rumours suggest that the Tesla and Twitter CEO has a role to play in her exit.

Sara Bareilles

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter said she would see her followers on other platforms.

“Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out,” the singer, who delivered hits like ‘Brave’ and ‘King of Anything’, said.

Toni Braxton

The Grammy-winning R&B artiste quit Twitter telling her two million followers that she was “shocked and appalled at some of the free speech” she had seen on the platform since Musk acquired it.

“I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," she said.

Téa Leoni

The 56-year-old actress, popular for the show ‘Madam Secretary’, also quit Twitter saying, “let’s see where we are when the dust settles.”

Brian Koppelman

The ‘Billions’ showrunner had been mulling a long Twitter hiatus following the deal. He later tweeted: “Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time.”

Ken Olin

The 68-year-old actor and producer of shows like ‘This Is Us’ declared “I’m out of here” on Twitter on October 28.

Alex Winter

The Bill & Ted star deleted his entire Twitter history and locked his account. He indicated that he may not return to the platform. Speaking to NBC News, Winters said that if Twitter returned to being a public company run by rational actors, a number of celebrities would return to the platform.

Mick Foley

The retired professional wrestler and actor posted a message on Facebook that he was taking a ‘break’ from Twitter. He said he planned to return but would continue to post on Facebook and Instagram.

“I hope all of you will be kind to one another,” he wrote.

Jameela Jamil

In April, Jameela Jamil said she would be leaving Twitter. More recently, she said that a good thing about Musk’s Twitter acquisition would be that she would exit from the platform. It is not clear if she intends to return to the platform later.

A number of Indian celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Aamir Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, had earlier quit Twitter, citing various reasons such as a bid to stay away from negative comments.