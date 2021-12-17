The Witcher Season 2 now streaming on Netflix: All you need to know

Netflix has released the second season of the fantasy series The Witcher today. The series, created for the streaming giant by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, is based on the bestselling book series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix had picked up filming rights to the series and banked on it to become the next Game of Thrones

Toss a coin to your Witcher, in the first season, as well as providing most of the comic relief. The second season sees the full cast returning — Henry Cavill as the dour witcher Geralt of Rivia, British-Indian actress Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, English actress Freya Allan as Ciri, the crown princess of Cintra and Geralt's "destiny", and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Batey is best known for belting out the ridiculously catchy song,in the first season, as well as providing most of the comic relief.

The highly acclaimed first season, which came out in 2019, followed the adventures of Geralt, a magically enhanced mutant whose sole purpose is to kill monsters that entered the world after the 'Conjunction of the Spheres', a cataclysm that ripped the veil between this world and the magical world.

The first season was adapted from the book of short stories, The Last Wish. The showrunner made the unusual choice of making it a non-linear story, which jumps between the past and the present, and if you were not paying close attention, you were more than likely to be left confused.

The season finale ended with the battle between a coalition of northern kingdoms such as Cintra and Redania, and the army of the southern kingdom of Nilfgaard.

The second season is expected to be a more linear tale and follows Geralt and his adoptive daughter Ciri, and has a more traditional monster of the week (or episode) setup. Another narrative thread that the show follows is that of Yennefer, and her convoluted bond with Geralt.

All episodes of the Witcher: Season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.