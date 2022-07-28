The Russo Brothers pick Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone for Captain Marvel   

The Russo Brothers, who were recently in India for promoting their Netflix release The Gray Man, have revealed their choice for the new Captain Marvel. Mentioning that they are friends with Priyanka Chopra, the director duo said that they would not choose anyone, even Deepika Padukone, over her.

Not to forget, Russo Brothers are also producing Priyanka's debut web show, Citadel.

One of Priyanka's fan pages on Instagram shared a video from the recent press conference of The Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man. The press conference, which was also attended by Dhanush, took place in Mumbai.

In a candid chat, when the director-duo was asked to choose between Priyanka and Deepika as the next Captain Marvel, they chose PC without batting an eyelid.

The Russo Brothers said, "We have to pick Priyanka. (We are) huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel."

The Russo Brothers are always singing praises for Priyanka in their interviews. Talking to The Indian Express last year about Priyanka, Joe Russo said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic."

Priyanka wrapped up the shoot of Citadel last month and updated fans about the same. Sharing a clip, which comprised of snippets from the sets of Citadel, Priyanka wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time.” Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed a mid-credits scene in Captain Marvel, which featured the titular character meeting Avengers. It was Brie Larson who had portrayed Captain Marvel in the 2019 film.