The Rolling Stones usher in a “new Stones era” with Hackney Diamonds, their new album in nearly two decades

And it’s finally here! After subtly teasing it via a newspaper advertisement and dropping hints across social media, The Rolling Stones have finally announced their new album Hackney Diamonds , ushering in what they call the “new Stones era”, marking the end of an 18-year-long hiatus on the Dark Side of the Moon, pun fully intended. This is the band's first album of original songs since A Bigger Bang in 2005 , and the first full-length offering since drummer Charlie Watts’ death in 2021.

The rock legends made the announcement in London Hackney Empire Theatre in East London at an event hosted by noted American talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

"We're here to present our new single, which is called 'Angry', and the video of it, 'Angry' is the first single from our new album, which is called 'Hackney Diamonds', which is why we are in Hackney, and which comes out on October 20," announced frontman Mick Jagger, who turned 80 just a couple of months ago .

Jagger and guitarists Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards then spoke at length about the album, the whole songwriting process and how it felt to make a record without their long-time drummer Watts. "Ever since Charlie's gone, it's been different, he's number four. Of course, he's missed,” said Richards.

The album, which will be released on October 20, is produced by Grammy Award winner Andrew Watt and was mostly recorded in Los Angeles. It features a total of 12 tracks, of which two feature Watts’ work. The other songs feature Steve Jordan, who as per the band was recommended by Watts.

Post the interaction, the music video of their latest song Angry was premiered. The video features American actress Sydney Sweeney ( Euphoria ), who was also present at the event.

British rock legends took an unusual approach to teasing this particular album. It started in late August with an advertisement in the Hackney Gazette. Prima facie it looked like a generic advertisement for a new upcoming glass repair store called Hackney Diamonds.

The ad read, “Our friendly team promises you satisfaction, When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows." These were nothing but references to some of the band's greatest hits (I Can't Get No ) Satisfaction , Gimme Shelter, and Shattered. On taking a closer look at the name of the store it was seen that the "i" in diamonds is dotted with the band's famous lips logo. It didn’t end here. The year of establishment of the store was said to be 1962, which is also the year when the band was formed.

Finally, on September 1, the band posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) which further pointed towards the possibility of a new album, probably titled Hackney Diamonds.

“A new Stones era. Worldwide September 6th. Join at http://hackneydiamonds.com 💎♪ #hackneydiamonds,” read the post.