The Rings of Power Episode 5 Review: 'Not all who wander are lost'

By Anand Singha

Welcome back to Middle-Earth! The Meteor Man is back in this episode of The Rings of Power after a one-episode hiatus, which means the hobbits are too. Poppy Proudfellow , played by Megan Richards, reminds us in the first act that "not all who wonder or wander are lost", as she sings her mother's left-behind walking song.

This opening scene, with its captivating visuals entwined with the song — officially titled “This Wandering Day”, composed by Bear McCreary — conjures up faint recollections of some of the more stunning moments from the original trilogy and Tolkien's universe that we first experienced 20 years ago.

Although Poppy sings it as an ode to all Harfoots who embark on a perilous journey and migrate to distant lands, the song carries an overarching theme of optimism for all individuals who are on a road to uncertainty, which is the fate of so many in Middle-Earth right now.

But that isn't all. The song's relevance transcends beyond the story of this show; it also ties to T he Lord of the Rings in ways that make it significantly more meaningful to both storylines, and evokes a sense of nostalgia for the audience by bringing flashbacks to the likes of Bilbo Baggins's Walking Song.

Easter Eggs?

Although the song was composed for The Rings of Power, it is influenced by one of JRR Tolkien's most iconic lines, "all that glitters is not gold."

Gandalf writes a letter to Frodo in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring that includes a poem to help prove that anybody calling themselves 'Strider' is indeed Aragorn.

The passage begins with these two lines, which Bilbo subsequently repeats during the Council of Elrond: "All that is gold does not glitter/Not all who wander are lost."

This second line also makes an appearance in the third verse of Poppy's walking song.

But what’s the catch?

That correlation lends a significant layer of depth to a song that is already teeming with it. The Stranger/Meteor Man is accompanying the Harfoots when Poppy sings these words, hinting that he is none other than an early incarnation of Gandalf. That would indicate that Gandalf picked up that line of poetry from the Hobbits thousands of years before he eventually penned it for Frodo.

The wizard did not write the words that enabled Frodo to trust Strider, a move that eventually helped save the world. They were from Frodo's own kind, the folks who first showed Gandalf the worth of the tiny people, and perhaps that's why he was the first to put his faith in Frodo despite the world's disapproval. This would check him out from the list of people speculated to be Sauron.

Flaws rarely explored in depth

This episode focuses further on Nori's friendship with the Meteor Man, who, while not without danger, gradually but persistently adjusts to the ways of this world. Nori teaches him their language, which serves as a reminder of the intimate and creative ways of storytelling possible only within the realm of a TV show, and which would not be feasible in the movies.

Later, when Nori and her family are catching up with the other Harfoots, we see that the crater where the stranger landed has been discovered by three otherworldly beings who appear to be cultists with less than pure motives.

Meanwhile, on the island of Numenór, Galadriel persuades the queen and the inhabitants to depart from the capital to face the increasing evil of Sauron. But first, she had to persuade Halbrand, who wasn't convinced and needed his conviction restored in the cause.

The exchange between the two is riveting, with Galadriel having little choice but to bare her vulnerabilities when Halbrand demands it.

Galadriel, as Halbrand points out in 'Partings', is out for vengeance. She seeks to vanquish Sauron, the darkness that killed her brother. When he asks why she keeps fighting, she responds, "Because I cannot stop."

Galdriel, as performed by Clark, is a fascinating character, and arguably the anchor of this show, dominating much of the episode’s screen time. She's ambitious and strong, a person that is easy to like but difficult to love.

Tolkien used two words to describe the young incarnation of the wise Elven royal from the trilogy — headstrong and proud — but only to a flaw, and that flaw is rarely explored in depth in the show.

Oaths get tested in “Partings”

Elrond, the ever-honourable, finds himself caught in a limbo between an oath he makes to his friend Prince Durin and what is best for his people, the elves.

In 'Partings', it is disclosed that High King Gil-galad had an additional objective in dispatching him to Khazad-dûm, since Mithril, which was secretly mined by the dwarves commanded by Elrond's loyal friend Prince Durin IV, may be the only thing that can keep the elves from fading into nothingness.

When Gil-galad questions Elrond about whether the dwarves have discovered the rich ore, he refuses to tell since he pledged to Durin not to divulge what he saw in those mines.

He's then asked a far more loaded question, one that alludes to a number of overlapping battles going on right now on The Rings of Power: “And what if keeping your promise to his people meant ensuring the doom of your own?”

Recognizing the gravity of the issue, he comes clean to his friend and discloses the details. The latter does not waver and informs Elrond that in order for the elves to get Mithril, Elrond must speak with his father, the king.

So far, The Rings of Power has kept the bulk of its story lines distinct. That might shift with Galadriel and Halbrand's arrival in the Southlands, a place where men are fighting with a choice to stand with or against Sauron’s forces . With just three episodes remaining, it will then require some connective tissue to make sense of this vast universe, and how everything falls into place.

No one on The Rings of Power understands what awaits them in the dark days ahead, just as none of the viewers know what to expect. They merely know they have no choice but to heed a summon from the other realm, which in our case means returning to Middle-Earth when it beckons.

They must on with just the hope that they will discover a better world at the end, as do we.