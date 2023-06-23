The Perfect Find movie review: All black, incredibly sexy, and full of sass

Directed by Numa Perrier, The Perfect Find is an adaptation of Tia Williams’s 2016 novel of the same name. You can watch it on Netflix.

When Tiku Weds Sheru and Kafas are the latest releases closer home and an Ajay Devgn sports biopic gets postponed for the seventh time, you don’t expect much from a Friday. As a film critic, I used to look forward to Fridays. Not too long ago, they stood for a flurry of action, excitement, and fresh, ambitious storytelling. Now, they are pitiably reduced to being the opening day for one farce of a forgettable film after another. Fridays have begun to make me weary.

So, I started The Perfect Find, Netflix’s latest attempt at the abused genre of unlikely romances, a tad enervated. However, to my pleasant surprise, by the time the end credits rolled, I turned into a believer again. Well, almost.

Directed by Numa Perrier and an adaptation of Tia Williams’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Perfect Find is all black, incredibly sexy, and full of sass. It follows Jenna Jones (a fabulous Gabrielle Union), an over-achieving 40-year-old fashion editor who has been off the grid for a year recovering from a devastating breakup with her boyfriend of 10 years, the kind that tabloids and meme factories feed off and work overtime to help spiral beyond control. Forced out of hibernation and eager to get back in the groove, she goes straight to the lion’s den and asks for work from her forever frenemy Darcy (a terrific Gina Torres), who runs a popular fashion magazine. Despite a colourful history and explosive chemistry, the two women are acutely aware that they need each other. And so, the drama unfolds.

To further complicate the hornet’s nest, Jenna falls for Darcy’s young, charming, fresh-out-of-college, and about-15-year-younger-than-her son Eric (Keith Powers). Leigh Davenport, who has adapted the text to screen, brings in her A-game. The script is clever and deliciously full of life. The dialogue hits all the right spots between smart, witty, and funny. Expect Jenna’s two homegirls (winning performances by Aisha Hinds and La La Anthony) trying to set her up and call themselves “voices for the vagina.” Or Darcy telling Jenna “Content is king. And community is queen,” as a project brief. Or Jenna quipping “There’s nothing wrong with Black nepotism” when Darcy introduces Eric as the magazine’s new videographer. Or Jenna admitting to Eric that she wants to “love so desperately, it’s obscene” during one of the most beautifully conceptualized house parties that I have seen on screen recently.

Fashion is at the forefront, almost a central character in the film. The reason it is so textured and doesn’t feel phony even once is because this is home turf for Williams who also serves on the editorial board of Estee Lauder. Jenna’s clothes unfailingly echo her mood through the 99 minutes as you see her navigate heartbreak, the rush of meeting someone new and impossibly delectable, and sudden, cataclysmically life-altering events. The same is true for Darcy’s wardrobe—always flashy, over-the-top glamourous, screaming for attention, and desperate to assert power.

But The Perfect Find’s biggest win is how it refuses to get bogged down by the heaviness of some of its themes and smoothly cruises through even the sketchy patches without losing gravitas. Watch out for a series of star cameos. I really like how it weaves in old-world Hollywood through a myriad of references and hat tips. There’s a lot of Nina Mae McKinney and Greta Garbo, some of whose iconic moments the film faithfully recreates.

Even though the Jenna-Eric love story is at the heart of the film and they are swelteringly steamy together, it is the Jenna-Darcy relationship that I dug more. I love their electrifying chemistry and what the film chooses to do with Darcy—that it has nuance enough to not reduce her to a one-note antagonist, that through her, it causally subverts an overused trope without making a big deal out of it. It’s an equation full of cinematic potential. How about a spinoff charting their early days, Netflix?

Part of the reason why Darcy stays more with you than Eric is because the film never really treats him more than a cub caught between two lionesses. He starts off strong—confident, opinionated, and self-assured—enough to pursue a serious relationship with a woman of a different generation and unafraid to claim it. But when the time comes, he knows not what to do. His final decision is so unconvincing, it doesn’t seem like his own. It’s human to falter, go weak, or not rise up to the occasion. But it’s a problem when you build someone up as a hero only to reveal that they are as fallible as all of us.