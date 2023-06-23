The Perfect Find movie review: All black, incredibly sexy, and full of sass

Directed by Numa Perrier, The Perfect Find is an adaptation of Tia Williams’s 2016 novel of the same name. You can watch it on Netflix.

When Tiku Weds Sheru and Kafas are the latest releases closer home and an Ajay Devgn sports biopic gets postponed for the seventh time, you don’t expect much from a Friday. As a film critic, I used to look forward to Fridays. Not too long ago, they stood for a flurry of action, excitement, and fresh, ambitious storytelling. Now, they are pitiably reduced to being the opening day for one farce of a forgettable film after another. Fridays have begun to make me weary.

So, I started The Perfect Find, Netflix’s latest attempt at the abused genre of unlikely romances, a tad enervated. However, to my pleasant surprise, by the time the end credits rolled, I turned into a believer again. Well, almost.

Directed by Numa Perrier and an adaptation of Tia Williams’s 2016 novel of the same name, The Perfect Find is all black, incredibly sexy, and full of sass. It follows Jenna Jones (a fabulous Gabrielle Union), an over-achieving 40-year-old fashion editor who has been off the grid for a year recovering from a devastating breakup with her boyfriend of 10 years, the kind that tabloids and meme factories feed off and work overtime to help spiral beyond control. Forced out of hibernation and eager to get back in the groove, she goes straight to the lion’s den and asks for work from her forever frenemy Darcy (a terrific Gina Torres), who runs a popular fashion magazine. Despite a colourful history and explosive chemistry, the two women are acutely aware that they need each other. And so, the drama unfolds.