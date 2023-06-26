The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a love story

If one’s a shoe, the other is a sock. If one’s a cup, the other, the saucer. Or to borrow from Midge’s wardrobe, if she is the dress, Susie is the hat. The romance of their relationship is not alluded to at all in the first four seasons. Then the fifth season drops and you realize it’s a love letter. None of the men could stay because, for Midge, it was Susie all along.

After five seasons in seven years and taking us through the absolutely dizzying, glorious rigmarole that has been Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s life ever since we meet her, Amazon Prime Video has brought down the curtain on its most ambitious show, the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, until it decided to go kaput with The Rings of Power and Citadel.

And what a charming, bittersweet, magnificent finale Season 5 has been. Show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her team have painstakingly ensured that the series, which started in 2017 and swept off all major Emmys that year, forever changing the lives of its lead actors—especially Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) and Alex Borstein (Susie)—ends on a note as rousing as the expectations it set with its maiden season.

Much like life, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meandered in the intervening seasons, taking its own sweet time to show you the many wonders and eccentricities of the world it so dextrously, deliciously, decorously builds. Season 1 ends with Joel leaving Midge for her “half-wit secretary” and Midge venting out on stage the havoc it wreaks in her life, ravenously drunk and dressed in filigree lingerie. That outburst at the Gaslight under a flickering spotlight changes her life forever. The prospect of an unlikely career presents itself. And so does Susie, a talent manager who is the first person to see Midge for who she really is—a bonafide star with a vivacious sense of humour infectious enough to convert a packed stadium of hecklers into devotees and potent enough to catapult an ordinary life of an Upper-West-Side housewife from the 1950s to the stuff of legend.

Midge and Susie’s equation starts off just as clumsily as her attempts at stand-up comedy—awkward, open to non-existent possibilities, but full of tantalising potential. However, once they begin to find their feet on an unmade ground, they shoot for the sky. It’s a slow burn for the most part of the series. Only in the final season does all the build-up—containable no more—explodes. And when it does, it is fireworks, on your screen and in your heart, the most exquisite you’ve ever experienced.

At first glance, Midge and Susie come across as an odd, ill-suited pair. But once you get to know them better, you realise all their differences are only superficial, that they are more alike than not. Each is a hardworking go-getter unafraid to trail-blaze new paths. They love to stream roll into places hitherto restricted and build castles there. Several men enter and leave Midge’s life at various points; she marries four times but barring Joel, the show doesn’t even care to mention who her other three husbands were. There is also a bevy of ridiculously handsome, successful romantic interests—Dr Benjamin Ettenberg (Zachary Levi), the notoriously infamous stand-up comic Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), and the wildly popular late-night TV show host Gordon Ford (Reid Scott). Each comes, plays his part in Midge’s journey, and is forgotten. It is only Susie that stays.

They become integral to each other before they even realise it. If one’s a shoe, the other is a sock. If one’s a cup, the other, the saucer. Or to borrow from Midge’s wardrobe, if she is the dress, Susie is the hat. The romance of their relationship is not alluded to at all in the first four seasons. Then the fifth season drops and you realise it’s a love letter. None of the men could stay because, for Midge, it was Susie all along.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is too sophisticated to be corny. Even in the fifth season, there are no direct mentions. No declarations. No pining. Not even quiet, internal realisations. Just a deep, solid bond that reveals itself every time life throws a curveball at Midge, a bond that outlasts all other relationships. For there is never a need to spell out love to feel it or see it. If it is there, it will show. Midge is down with acute hypothermia because she walked in a snowstorm? Susie to the rescue. Midge realises she doesn’t want to get married on her wedding day? It’s Susie who calls it off, breaks the news to the groom, does all the dirty work, and bears all the brunt. When Midge wants to force her appearance on The Gordon Ford Show by arm-twisting Susie into talking to Ford’s wife, who happens to be Susie’s estranged ex, she does that too, among several other favors that are part of no talent manager’s job description.

In an interview with Variety, Brosnahan acknowledged this one-of-a-kind love. “Midge and Susie are the romance at the centre of the show. It’s a love story about the two of them. Alex said it earlier, but it’s the way every great rom-com begins. Midge quite literally stumbles into Susie at the Gaslight at a time when her whole life exploded. These are two people who maybe would never have crossed paths, were it not for this fateful night where they met and where Susie saw something in Midge that she couldn’t see in herself.”

“As we’ve been talking about the show, we’ve realised that both of them started out with world views that were as big as their backyards, for different reasons. But because of this relationship, their worlds have gotten bigger, and their ambitions have gotten bigger. They’re able to see outside of themselves in brand-new ways. It’s one of my favorite love stories,” she added.

I loved season 5 more than I did season 1. That’s saying something because the pilot season stayed with me for a long, long time. Although it’s brimming with some memorable moments, do you know which is my favourite scene from this precious last season? No, it’s not Midge’s stirring final four-minute set at The Gordon Ford Show. It’s not even when it dawns on her father Abe Weisman (a spectacular Tony Shalhoub) how truly remarkable she is in the middle of a dinner with ageing intellectuals. Or the last scene of the series in which Susie and Midge, deep into old age and living a continent apart, watch the latest episode of Jeopardy! together over a phone call, that’s their nightly ritual.

It comes towards the end of Episode 5 in which the who’s who of showbiz organise a testi-roastial in Susie’s honour. After a lacklustre ceremony she couldn’t care less about when a frayed and hardened Susie gets up to leave, she’s asked to stay a tad bit longer. A screen rolls down and we see Midge in a sketchy video. It is a cinematic moment so pure and captures a feeling so elusive, it made my heart flutter. At this point, Midge and Susie haven’t been in contact for years after their ugly, bitter fallout. But if it’s a celebration of Susie’s extraordinary career and idiosyncrasy, how can Midge not be a part of it? Though not a stand-up, it’s arguably her best.

Talking about Lenny Bruce and Midge’s equation, Luke Kirby told TV Insider, “The fact that they have each other, I think it really feels lucky. They’re like two trains running side by side. There’s a love there that’s equal to the love that they have for the work that they are pursuing.” I couldn’t agree more. But I think Kirby’s analogy fits Midge and Susie a lot better.