The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is a love story

If one’s a shoe, the other is a sock. If one’s a cup, the other, the saucer. Or to borrow from Midge’s wardrobe, if she is the dress, Susie is the hat. The romance of their relationship is not alluded to at all in the first four seasons. Then the fifth season drops and you realize it’s a love letter. None of the men could stay because, for Midge, it was Susie all along.

After five seasons in seven years and taking us through the absolutely dizzying, glorious rigmarole that has been Miriam “Midge” Maisel’s life ever since we meet her, Amazon Prime Video has brought down the curtain on its most ambitious show, the Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, until it decided to go kaput with The Rings of Power and Citadel.

And what a charming, bittersweet, magnificent finale Season 5 has been. Show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her team have painstakingly ensured that the series, which started in 2017 and swept off all major Emmys that year, forever changing the lives of its lead actors—especially Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) and Alex Borstein (Susie)—ends on a note as rousing as the expectations it set with its maiden season.

Much like life, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel meandered in the intervening seasons, taking its own sweet time to show you the many wonders and eccentricities of the world it so dextrously, deliciously, decorously builds. Season 1 ends with Joel leaving Midge for her “half-wit secretary” and Midge venting out on stage the havoc it wreaks in her life, ravenously drunk and dressed in filigree lingerie. That outburst at the Gaslight under a flickering spotlight changes her life forever. The prospect of an unlikely career presents itself. And so does Susie, a talent manager who is the first person to see Midge for who she really is—a bonafide star with a vivacious sense of humour infectious enough to convert a packed stadium of hecklers into devotees and potent enough to catapult an ordinary life of an Upper-West-Side housewife from the 1950s to the stuff of legend.