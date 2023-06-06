The Kerala Story makers slash ticket price to Rs 99 after blockbuster performance

The net collections of the movie have already surpassed an impressive Rs 234 crore and continue to grow as the narrative pulls audiences to theatres.
The makers of the highly controversial film, The Kerala Story, have announced a significant reduction in ticket prices in a surprising move aimed at attracting more viewers to cinemas. Starting Tuesday, June 6, moviegoers will be able to watch the blockbuster for just Rs 99.
Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the film has been enjoying a robust run at the box office. The net collections of the movie have already surpassed an impressive Rs 234 crore and continue to grow as the narrative pulls audiences to theatres.
Amidst stiff competition from recent releases such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the star-studded Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Kerala Story has managed to carve a formidable path for itself. The film's success has defied expectations, as it continues to draw audiences despite the controversies surrounding its subject matter.
The decision to slash ticket prices is expected to create a surge in cinema attendance, as movie enthusiasts now have the opportunity to experience the film at a fraction of the original price.
Lead actress Adah Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to share the news, expressing her excitement about the reduced ticket prices and encouraging her followers to take advantage of the opportunity to watch The Kerala Story on the big screen.
