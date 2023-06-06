CNBC TV18
The Kerala Story makers slash ticket price to Rs 99 after blockbuster performance
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 9:35:01 PM IST (Published)

The net collections of the movie have already surpassed an impressive Rs 234 crore and continue to grow as the narrative pulls audiences to theatres.

The makers of the highly controversial film, The Kerala Story, have announced a significant reduction in ticket prices in a surprising move aimed at attracting more viewers to cinemas. Starting Tuesday, June 6, moviegoers will be able to watch the blockbuster for just Rs 99.

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding The Kerala Story, the film has been enjoying a robust run at the box office. The net collections of the movie have already surpassed an impressive Rs 234 crore and continue to grow as the narrative pulls audiences to theatres.
Amidst stiff competition from recent releases such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the star-studded Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, The Kerala Story has managed to carve a formidable path for itself. The film's success has defied expectations, as it continues to draw audiences despite the controversies surrounding its subject matter.
X