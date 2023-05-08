The Kerala Story first weekend box office: Adah Sharma starrer grosses over Rs 35 crore

On the first Sunday of its release, the film collected Rs 16.50 crore at the box office, as per early estimates. As per estimates, the film is already a hit, but the collection is expected to dip over the weekdays.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen's controversial movie, The Kerala Story, featuring Adah Sharma in the lead has witnessed a smashing opening weekend at the box office. The film was released on Friday amid backlash and a string of petitions demanding a stay on its release. Based on a group of women who were forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist group ISIS, it emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year. On its first weekend, it garnered over Rs 35 crore at the box office, as per early estimates.

Weekend Collection

On its opening day, the film garnered Rs 8.03 crore (net) at the domestic box office, posting the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023, according to reports. Maintaining a positive response from the audiences, on the second day the film minted Rs 11.22 crore (net).

However, on Sunday, May 7, the film doubled its Day 1 earnings as it posted a box office collection of Rs 16.50 crore, as per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

The total collection of The Kerala Story after its first weekend stands at Rs 35.75 crore in India.

As per estimates, the film is already a hit, but the collection is expected to dip over the weekdays. However, with no big movies apart from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in theatres, the film is expected to continue its successful run.

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani, in pivotal roles, The Kerala Story was earlier described as the story of more than 32,000 Kerala women who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam and radicalised by Islamic fundamentalists.

However, the number was later changed to three from 32,000 following protests and objections against the alleged misinformation.

While the movie faced backlash for allegedly spreading hate propaganda, it has also received support from political parties and social groups.

Amid heavy criticism and threats of violent protests, the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association on Sunday announced that they will stop screening the film in the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.