The Kerala Story first weekend box office: Adah Sharma starrer grosses over Rs 35 crore

On the first Sunday of its release, the film collected Rs 16.50 crore at the box office, as per early estimates. As per estimates, the film is already a hit, but the collection is expected to dip over the weekdays.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen's controversial movie, The Kerala Story, featuring Adah Sharma in the lead has witnessed a smashing opening weekend at the box office. The film was released on Friday amid backlash and a string of petitions demanding a stay on its release. Based on a group of women who were forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist group ISIS, it emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year. On its first weekend, it garnered over Rs 35 crore at the box office, as per early estimates.

Weekend Collection
On its opening day, the film garnered Rs 8.03 crore (net) at the domestic box office, posting the fifth-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2023, according to reports. Maintaining a positive response from the audiences, on the second day the film minted Rs 11.22 crore (net).
ALSO READ | The Kerala Story collects over Rs 8 crore on the first day
However, on Sunday, May 7, the film doubled its Day 1 earnings as it posted a box office collection of Rs 16.50 crore, as per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.
