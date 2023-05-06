The Kerala Story collects over Rs 8 crore on first day

The Kerala Story witnesses a steady start at the box office on day 1. The film’s original claim of being based on the story of 32,000 women, however, was altered to just three women after criticism.

The Kerala Story opened to a positive box office response on Friday despite all the controversies around the film’s plot. Early box office estimates reveal that the Adah Sharma starrer managed to rake in a decent box office collection on its opening day. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is estimated to have earned over Rs 8 crore on its opening day, making it one of the top five openers of 2023 so far.

#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium 🔥🔥🔥… Takes a SMASHING START… Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy… The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry… TERRIFIC weekend assured… Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8dylt50Hcj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

The strong box office performance of The Kerala Story was also backed by a decent pre-booking. The film directed by Sudipto Sen revolves around the story of an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala who is brainwashed by Islamic radicals and later sent to Afghanistan to be part of the terrorist organisation ISIS. The movie has been the subject of much criticism and controversy, with protests calling for it to be banned, particularly after it was revealed that the plot was based on real-life incidents involving 32,000 women from Kerala who were trapped by Islamic radicals.

ALSO READ |