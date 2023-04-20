English
The Harry Potter series revival on HBO Max will include 7 new seasons

Reports suggest that HBO Max and Warner Bros are in negotiation with author JK Rowling to produce a streaming TV series, based on the original Harry Potter books, rather than a fresh idea.

There seems  to be some confirmation on a Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max. Harry, Ron, Hermione and the rest of the Hogwarts group may return to screens very soon, despite it having been 12 years since the release of the last Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

According to Bloomberg, each season of the program would cover one book in the novel series, and Deadline reported that HBO Max and Warner Bros are in negotiations with author JK Rowling to produce a streaming TV series, based on the original novels rather than a fresh idea. While the Deadline report noted that the project is in its infancy and no concrete steps have been taken, The Hollywood Reporter suggested in January 2021 that HBO Max was "engaged in meetings to find a writer" for a Harry Potter TV reboot.
However, fans do not seem to be excited following JK Rowling's anti-trans comments made over the past years. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, all of whom had major roles in the Harry Potter films, have come out in favor of the transgender community, stating that Rowling's transphobic values are not reflective of their own.
According to Bloomberg, Rowling, who owns the rights to Harry Potter, will "be involved in the series to ensure it remains loyal to her original material", but "will not be involved in the day-to-day filming process" or "serve as its primary creator."
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
