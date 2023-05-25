The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman

I do not know why Zeenat Aman’s mindful, clutter-breaking approach to Instagram is surprising people. She has always been like this, has she not? Maverick, avant-garde, redefining rules and roles, doing things few would, living a life like no one expected, charting the dizzying highs and the debilitating lows with immense grace, poise, and a rare groundedness.

Before she rewrote the rules of how a celebrity Instagram account should be and all that it could do, I knew Zeenat Aman through her iconic songs. Although I love listening to old Hindi film music, she was probably the only actor other than Amitabh Bachchan whose songs I had watched, so striking are their visual appeal and lasting charm.

Whether it be her strumming the guitar and singing Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) or shimmying in popping scarlet in Aap Jaisa Koi (Qurbani, 1980) or the susurrating sexual appeal of the beachside melancholia Hum Tumhe Chahte Hai Aise, also featuring an impossibly handsome Vinod Khanna, Aman’s songs are to Hindi films what Mills & Boons were to the genre of titillating romances in the 1980s.

It is nothing short of blasphemy to write about Aman and not bring up her smoking away to glory with an abandon hitherto unseen on screen in Dum Maro Dum (Haré Rama Haré Krishna, 1971), or her singing of love, loss, and the ephemerality of youth on a gondola in Venice in Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani (The Great Gambler, 1979). Or having the last laugh before concluding a high-stakes vendetta in Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar (Don, 1978), or the sensual piousness of her bathing a Shiva statue and cleaning a temple’s precincts at dawn break while singing Satyam Shivam Sundaram, arguably the most hypnotic hymn to be ever performed.

Imagine my pleasant surprise then when I stumbled upon her Instagram account one evening in February after a particularly long day of work. She had posted behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsing on Qurbani’s set for Laila O Laila. In the video, an interview for the Australian Broadcasting Commission, she talks about how female actors in Hindi films wanted to be part of projects that require more from them than mere ornamentation. In the accompanying text, she addressed gender pay disparity and called for equity not just among stars but everyone. That night, I not only rediscovered a forgotten star, but a charming writer who had fascinating stories to tell and did it with disarming grace, insight, and warmth.

Since then, Aman’s Instagram following has skyrocketed at a jaw-dropping pace (it stands at 2,88,000 at the moment), forcing everyone interested, including mega influencers and superstars, to sit up and acknowledge that even in an age of viral trends, self-aggrandisement, and declining attention spans, there is still no alternative to honesty, integrity, purpose, clarity of thought, heartfelt writing, and generosity of spirit.

On her account, no topic is taboo, and no story too sacred to be divulged. Ever since her debut on February 11, she has talked about it all—parenting, pets, her parents, controversies, co-actors. She has laughed at her memes, recited balmy poems, and shared little-known anecdotes from her time in both the spotlight and the shadows with a candor uncommon among celebrities of her stature. She has discussed the right to privacy, saying, “There’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives,” adding, “The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where.”

In another post, the 71-year-old likened most popular Instagram accounts to advertising billboards. In yet another, she shared her love for desi food. Then there is the one in which she talks about the nurturing, anchoring presence of older women. Through her posts, Aman walks the tightrope of inward reflection and indulgent trivia with remarkable finesse. Once in the thick of the whirlwind, she has been away long enough to be able to look at it objectively and sift wisdom in the way only someone who has experienced life intensely enough can. For a generation that has taken TL;DR pitiably seriously, she has revitalised long captions, handholding even non-readers till the last word, gently encouraging them to think about things they wouldn’t have otherwise.

I do not know why Aman’s mindful, clutter-breaking approach to Instagram is surprising people. She has always been like this, has she not? Maverick, avant-garde, redefining rules and roles, doing things few would, living a life like no one expected, charting the dizzying highs and the debilitating lows with immense grace, poise, and a rare groundedness.

It would have been to easy cry hoarse and emerge bitter, cynical after the kind of upheavals that Aman has gone through in her personal life. But she chooses hope, joy, and kindness instead. For herself and others. On the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, despite being asked pointed, personal questions, her answers brim with equanimity and care for the other, both qualities written all over her Instagram. Her conduct is not just admirable, it is aspirational. Anyone else would have shut out the world. But Aman is inviting us in. Of course, Instagram has never been better.