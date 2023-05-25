The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman

I do not know why Zeenat Aman’s mindful, clutter-breaking approach to Instagram is surprising people. She has always been like this, has she not? Maverick, avant-garde, redefining rules and roles, doing things few would, living a life like no one expected, charting the dizzying highs and the debilitating lows with immense grace, poise, and a rare groundedness.

Before she rewrote the rules of how a celebrity Instagram account should be and all that it could do, I knew Zeenat Aman through her iconic songs. Although I love listening to old Hindi film music, she was probably the only actor other than Amitabh Bachchan whose songs I had watched, so striking are their visual appeal and lasting charm.

Whether it be her strumming the guitar and singing Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) or shimmying in popping scarlet in Aap Jaisa Koi (Qurbani, 1980) or the susurrating sexual appeal of the beachside melancholia Hum Tumhe Chahte Hai Aise, also featuring an impossibly handsome Vinod Khanna, Aman’s songs are to Hindi films what Mills & Boons were to the genre of titillating romances in the 1980s.

It is nothing short of blasphemy to write about Aman and not bring up her smoking away to glory with an abandon hitherto unseen on screen in Dum Maro Dum (Haré Rama Haré Krishna, 1971), or her singing of love, loss, and the ephemerality of youth on a gondola in Venice in Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani (The Great Gambler, 1979). Or having the last laugh before concluding a high-stakes vendetta in Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar (Don, 1978), or the sensual piousness of her bathing a Shiva statue and cleaning a temple’s precincts at dawn break while singing Satyam Shivam Sundaram, arguably the most hypnotic hymn to be ever performed.