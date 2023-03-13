The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win puts wildlife conservation front and centre

That two of the three Oscar nominations from India this year were about the need to coexist mindfully with our flora and fauna screams of its pressing pertinence. Our filmmakers are doing their bit. Now the Academy Award has taken cognizance too. When will we spring to action?

It’s been seven years since a medical student throwing a dog from a terrace in Chennai created a nationwide uproar, but unfortunately, not much has changed since. Sure, it’s become fashionable to turn vegan, faux fur is in vogue, and the conversation against animal cruelty is more robust than ever, but in the grand scheme of all that needs doing, it is just a speck of dust.

This is why The Elephant Whisperers winning the Academy Award in the Best Documentary (Short) category is so important. It has put Indian documentaries on the global map and given wildlife conservation a front-row seat on the world’s biggest stage. Though the Kartiki Gonsalves film isn’t overtly political in its messaging, in 41 minutes, it beautifully communicates the essence—this planet and its riches aren’t ours to plunder. We share it with all that breathes and roams the earth. As the most sentient beings in the living world, we, therefore, have a massive responsibility to shoulder.

The Elephant Whisperers reiterates the key learning of My Octopus Teacher, the Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed film that won the Oscar for the best documentary (feature) in 2020—that we’re a part of this place, not a visitor; and therefore, we need to live and behave accordingly. Ehrlich and Reed scoured False Bay’s ocean floor in search of meaning. Gonsalves meanders through the forests of Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The protagonist of the first film finds solace in befriending an octopus, the elderly couple in the second in raising two baby elephants.

Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment (this is her second Oscar win), The Elephant Whisperers is an intimate portrait of how Bellie and Boman, an elderly tribal couple in South India, form an unlikely family while caring for two orphaned elephants, Raghu and Ammu. Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Kartiki Gonsalves, and Anand Bansal’s cinematography of verdant greens and wilderness is therapeutic. So is watching the quartet of Boman, Bellie, Raghu, and Ammu going about everyday life with effortless charm and big-heartedness.

Theirs is like any other family. They eat, play, rest, work, celebrate, and grieve together. Their lives and beings are so intertwined that any attempt to disintegrate them feels like sacrilege. Even though the story is by Priscilla Gonsalves, none of it feels performed, watching The Elephant Whisperers is a true-to-life immersive experience of such pristine magnanimity. The bond between the couple and the two pachyderms is precious and endearing, much like a mother’s relationship with her infant. Watch out for the scenes in which Boman asks Raghu to walk under the umbrella on a rainy day and he obeys, or when the four of them get a family photograph clicked all dressed up on Boman and Bellie’s wedding day, or their version of holding hands but with sticks in between, or when the couple makes ponytails of Ammu’s adorable fringes.

However, it’s not mushy without meaning. The Netflix film doles out several powerful philosophical and urgent messages. Some through dialogue, others through visuals, some through its meditative music (by Sven Faulconer), but mostly through silences. They hang as dew drops on tree branches before daybreak, like the quiet affection that swims in Boman’s eyes for Bellie, their animal babies, and the disappearing forest.

That two of the three Oscar nominations from India this year were about the need to coexist mindfully with our flora and fauna screams of its pressing pertinence. If you haven’t watched Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes yet, you absolutely must. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye at the Cannes Film Festival, it was a primary contender for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. Our filmmakers are doing their bit. Now the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has taken cognizance too. When will we spring to action?