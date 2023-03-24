The Elephant Whisperers documentary sees 8,164% increase in online searches worldwide following Oscar win

Meanwhile, searches for the song "Naatu Naatu" on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 percent worldwide after the “banger” from the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.
Following its win for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, The Elephant Whisperers had a phenomenal 8,164 percent increase in online searches across the globe, according to a report released on Friday.
The finding by media company Celeb Tattler revealed that the online searches for "Mudumalai National Park" soared by 246 percent worldwide after the Oscar win of The Elephant Whisperers.
"After making history at this year's Academy Awards, The Elephant Whisperers is receiving a huge boost in online searches. Not only being embraced by Hollywood — but also the world," said a spokesperson for Celeb Tattler.
"The movie, released last year, and scored an unheard-of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, was praised for its compelling narrative. Now, after winning the 'Documentary Short Film' award at this year's Oscars ceremony, the movie's profile is being boosted far beyond its initial release," it added.
The report also stated that Guneet Monga, the film's producer, gained around 30,000 new followers after the award ceremony as a result of the award-winning documentary.
Kartiki Gonsalves also attracted some well-deserved notice for her directing work; following the Oscars, the number of people visiting her Wikipedia page increased by nearly 1,25,000.
The story also stated that she added over 25,000 followers to her Instagram account, nearly tripling it overnight.
Meanwhile, searches for the song "Naatu Naatu" on Google skyrocketed by a whopping 1,105 percent worldwide after the “banger” from the Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, according to the report.
(With IANS Inputs)
