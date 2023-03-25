The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie receive a warm welcome on IndiGo flight

In the clip, the pilot is seen welcoming Bomman and Bellie. A few seconds later, we can see the couple too. All the passengers are seen clapping and giving a shout-out to the duo.
The Elephant Whisperers’ couple, Bomman and Bellie, received a warm welcome from the IndiGo pilot and passengers on a flight to Ooty. The documentary featuring the indigenous couple won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Subject category this year. It is the first film by an Indian production to win an Academy Award.
ALSO READ |
The Elephant Whisperers documentary sees 8,164% increase in online searches worldwide following Oscar win
The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. The tweet read, “Nice gesture.” To this, the airline responded, “Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of The Elephant Whisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win.”
Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of #TheElephantWhisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ma'am 😊. Hope you had a good time on-board. #GoIndiGo #LoveYouToo
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 24, 2023
A user reacted, “A very good gesture by IndiGo Airlines - we must recognize such personality - Awesome”
While another Twitter user commented on the video, “I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them.”
Bomman and Bellie’s effort to work with the elephants has not only gained attention in India but also abroad. They have received praise across the world for their commitment and affection for the animals which could be seen in the documentary. Recently, the two have become foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant. In a video, the two are seen cuddling the little jumbo. The text attached to the post read, “The Circle of life continues #TheElephantsWhisperers Bomman & Bellie are now foster parents to another orphaned baby elephant from Dharmapuri, now in #Mudumalai after Team #TNForest tried its best to reunite the 4 months old calf with the herd. We are happy he is in safe hands.”
The Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, is now available for streaming on Netflix.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
