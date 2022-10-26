Thank God Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra-starrer gets a disappointing start

Mini
Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn's Thank God released on October 25.
Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’ has collected Rs 8-9 crore on its opening day, according to early estimates by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. ‘Thank God’, which was released on the same day as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’, has had a disappointing start despite the collection expectations being high due to the Diwali time.
‘Thank God’ is a fantasy social comedy flick directed by Indra Kumar. The film is the official remake of the Danish flick ‘Sorte Kugler’. The critical reception for the film has also not been great with major critics rating the film low.
The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles, has earned significantly lesser than ‘Ram Setu’ which earned around Rs 14 to 15 crore on Day 1.
While the makers of the film expected to cash in on the festival season buzz, it hasn’t worked. Surprisingly, ‘Thank God’ did not perform well in the northern belt of the country, where both Devgn and Malhotra are popular stars, the Indian Express reported. On the other hand, ‘Ram Setu’ is said to have performed well in mass pockets like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
