Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu completed a week in the theatres and is still performing well at the box office with collections grossing in double digits.

Actor Vijay’s latest film Varisu has completed a week in theatres and it has already broken collection records. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has grossed Rs 210 crore worldwide in just a week. The makers took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate the film’s success.

Triple ah received your love in 7 days nanba 🔥#MegaBlockbusterVarisu crosses 210Crs+ collection worldwide 😎#VarisuHits210Crs#Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @SVC_official @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @7screenstudio @TSeries#Varisu #VarisuPongal‌ pic.twitter.com/aVS6vGYhhY — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 18, 2023 As per trade reports, Varisu managed to put up a great total at the box office even on its seventh day in the theatres. The film collected Rs 17 crore in India (net) and it is also doing great business in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Varisu is performing well overseas in countries like Norway and Ireland. As per trade reports, Varisu managed to put up a great total at the box office even on its seventh day in the theatres. The film collected Rs 17 crore in India (net) and it is also doing great business in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Varisu is performing well overseas in countries like Norway and Ireland.

#Varisu debuts at No.6 in Norway 🇳🇴 Jan 13th to 15th Top 10 Box office.. US$59,246.. Huge opening— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2023

In Ireland 🇮🇪, #Varisu has grossed £ 19,978 till Jan 15th.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2023

Varisu is Thalapathy Vijay's big screen presentation nearly after a year. The film was released in theatres on January 11 for the Pongal weekend, and its Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions were released three days later. Besides Varisu, Vijay’s other films that grossed over Rs 200 crore are Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil, Master and Beast, as per a Times Now report.

ALSO READ:

Varisu was released alongside superstar Ajith’s film Thunivu. Both films were released on nearly equal numbers of screens in Tamil Nadu and fans stayed up all night to celebrate the release of both films. The shows were scheduled as early as 1 am due to the popularity of the stars. Both films fiercely competed in the initial days of release but it seems that Varisu has overtaken Thunivu with an inaccessible lead over the weekend.

Varisu is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Vijay, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Srikanth Meka, Yogi Babu, and Shaam in major roles.