Telugu films to stop shooting from August 1 — here's why

In a statement on July 26, the Telugu Producers Guild announced that the shooting of Telugu films will be halted from August 1 till further notice in an attempt to “restructure the industry” as per the post-pandemic world. The association also mentioned that it is its responsibility to better the ecosystem and ensure that the films are released in a healthy environment.

The statement read, "Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better our ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions."

Back in 2020, when COVID-19 gripped the country, just like all other sectors, film industries were also shut for several months. It took almost two years for the films to return to the big screens. However, looks like the crowd is yet to make it to the theatres.

As far as the South industry is concerned, Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Kamal Haasan's Vikram did outperform the expectations. But a big chunk of movies was not able to make an impact at the box office.