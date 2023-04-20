Teaser for Nick Jonas and King’s ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ dropped, full video to be out soon

The new track is the official remake of King's popular track 'Maan Meri Jaan' which became a massive hit and gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.

Indian singer and rapper, King and American Singer Nick Jonas have dropped a new teaser for their collaborative version of ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’. The duo took to social media to share the teaser and they also announced that the full video will be out today, April 20.

Through his official Twitter handle, Nick Jonas wrote, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' music video drops tomorrow at 10 am ET/7:30 pm IST”

Nearly 15 seconds long, the teaser features Nick Jonas and King standing amid a deserted area along with the 'Maan Meri Jaan' music playing in the background.

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans flooded the comment section of the post to share their excitement.

One fan wrote, “I was waiting for this video! This song is so good so addicting, love you, Nick ”

“I can't wait for this music video”, wrote another.

Fans also appreciated the visuals of the song as seen in the teaser.

The new track is the official remake of King's popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which became a massive hit and gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.

King’s original song grabbed the top spot on Spotify Daily Top Songs India as it had 1.1 million plus daily streams in India alone.

In his collaboration with Nick Jonas, King said he was always a fan of Nick’s music and he used to listen to his track ‘Bacon’ on a loop.

“As artists, our conversations started with us sharing and appreciating our music. Nick is extremely humble! When artists appreciate each other’s music, it’s very motivating,” King was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The remix version of the song, ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’, featuring American singer Nick Jonas was released on March 10.

Fans were massively impressed by the song, and many were surprised to hear Nick sing one of its lines in Hindi.

The part where Nick sings, “Well this is how it starts, with your body in my arms/Running right through my veins, all the way up to my heart”, was loved by fans and it went viral on the Internet upon the song’s release.