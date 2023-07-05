Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is raking in millions and boosting economies worldwide

The Eras Tour is her first post-the-COVID-19 pandemic and since the Reputation tour in 2018. It is an over three-hour mesmerising show put on by Swift and her team performing songs from all her different eras.

Late journalist Barbara Walters was not wrong when she said that Taylor Swift is the music industry but amidst her ongoing The Eras Tour, she might turn out to be more than just that.

Bloomberg reported last week that Swift is bringing in ticket sales of more than $13 million a night on the road — putting her on a trajectory to deliver the highest-grossing tour in music history. And that amount does not include the additional millions of dollars in merchandise sales that the Eras Tour is generating.

The Eras Tour is her first post-the-COVID-19 pandemic and since the Reputation tour in 2018. It is an over three-hour mesmerising show put on by Swift and her team performing songs from all her different eras.

But Taylor Swift isn’t the only one making money from her larger-than-life stadium tour. The tour, which initially only had shows in the US, saw a tremendous demand in ticket sales when it was first announced.

According to Bloomberg, about 2.4 million were sold before Ticketmaster, Swift’s ticketing partner for the tour, suspended the official pre-sale in the US. The company’s site crashed under the pressure of some 14 million people trying to get seats.

The situation was the same during the pre-sale of her tickets for the Singapore shows which are scheduled for March next year. Reports suggest that over eight million registered for tickets to her only show in South East Asia. Because of the demand, the team even increased the number of shows to six from three. Needless to say, these are Swifties from all neighbouring countries and not just Singapore, which means planning way in advance, booking hotels and flights, going out to restaurants and more.

The Eras Tour partnered with Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) for the pre-sale of the tickets, where cardholders from the bank would get early access 48 hours before the general sale that goes live on July 7. Bloomberg said that the partnership increased the number of daily average UOB credit card applications across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam jumped 45 percent in the week Swift announced her concert dates, compared with earlier in June.

“More than half of those who recently got their new credit cards are females. Customers aged 30 to 40 constituted over a third of the total number,” the report said. UOB debit card applications in Singapore and Vietnam were up close to 130 percent.

Australia , another stop on the singer-songwriter’s tour, is expected to be in recession by the time Swift performs in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2024. Diana Mousina, deputy chief economist at AMP, told Bloomberg that if Swift performed before that, the country would have definitelt seen the “Taylor-effect”. “If her concert happened right now you’d probably see a bit of a Taylor-effect, but because it’s happening in February, there’s a good chance we’ll already be in a recession,” she said.

However, it is clear that Swifites from all over the country and even New Zealand could be flying in to see the concert. According to Bloomberg, the surge in hotel prices has already started. “A search of Sydney hotels on travel aggregator booking.com for the weekend of Feb. 23 showed only four for under A$200 a night, compared with 13 on the prior weekend. That suggests accommodation-price inflation in anticipation,” a report read.

Currently, the second richest female artist in the music industry, Swift is on the way to grossing more than $1 billion with this tour — including both domestic and international dates — and with her, Miss Swift is helping economies as well.

During her stop in Chicago, the city reportedly booked a record number of hotel rooms. “An average of 44,383 hotel rooms were occupied each night on Friday and Saturday in the city, an all-time high, according to Choose Chicago, the city’s marketing organisation. Occupancy rates hit 96.8 percent on average as fans flocked from other parts of the US to attend one of the singer’s three concerts in Chicago,” Bloomberg said.

A new survey from research company QuestionPro suggests that fans have spent more than $1,300 on average on tickets, travel and clothing in order to attend the tour. The company estimates that if people continue spending at this rate, the Eras Tour could generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the US alone.

“If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries; if she was a corporation, her Net Promoter Score would make her the fourth most admired brand, and her loyalty numbers mimic those of subjects to a royal crown,” Dan Fleetwood, the president of QuestionPro Research and Insights said in a statement.

The New York Post reported in June that Pittsburgh saw about 24,000 hotel rooms being booked at premium prices by the fans who’d come from out of town to attend the concert.

Las Vegas, where the singer performed during the March 24 weekend earlier this year, reached 94.5 percent weekend hotel occupancy in March. It is second only to 94.8 percent, which it reached in Februray 2020, despite several major events being held in the city.

“In some states where Swift decided not to have a concert, fans will have to travel at least 400 miles, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of over 30,000 US cities. Malta, Montana, is the farthest from any concert venue among cities with over 1,500 population. Fans there would have to travel 610 miles to see her live,” Bloomberg said in another report.

The 12-time Grammy winner is also set to release the rerecording of her third studio album Speak Now on July 7, which she also announced during the Eras Tour.