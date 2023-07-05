Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is raking in millions and boosting economies worldwide

The Eras Tour is her first post-the-COVID-19 pandemic and since the Reputation tour in 2018. It is an over three-hour mesmerising show put on by Swift and her team performing songs from all her different eras.

Late journalist Barbara Walters was not wrong when she said that Taylor Swift is the music industry but amidst her ongoing The Eras Tour, she might turn out to be more than just that.

Bloomberg reported last week that Swift is bringing in ticket sales of more than $13 million a night on the road — putting her on a trajectory to deliver the highest-grossing tour in music history. And that amount does not include the additional millions of dollars in merchandise sales that the Eras Tour is generating.

The Eras Tour is her first post-the-COVID-19 pandemic and since the Reputation tour in 2018. It is an over three-hour mesmerising show put on by Swift and her team performing songs from all her different eras.