    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The first single from “Midnights”, ‘Anti-Hero’ will see its music video premiere on October 21 at 5:30 PM

    Musical sensation Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” on Oct 21. With the new album, Taylor has revisited the soft pop-rock that she perfected during her “1989”, “Reputation” and “Lover” era. Soft synth beats, energising bass and electronic production give “Midnights” an upbeat yet mellow feeling that contrasts deeply with the self-critical subjects of the album.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    News versus GECs reach: How does BARC chairman and India's top media planner see it?

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Taylor co-produced and co-wrote this album with American musical artist Jack Antonoff. With 13 tracks, “Midnights” has a play time of just over 44 minutes. She has also released a special Midnights 3 AM version with 7 bonus tracks.

    “Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” Taylor said in an Instagram post celebrating the release of the album.

     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    The album’s first track ‘Lavender Haze’ is an R&B-inspired sensual and exciting start, highlighting that Swift is moving away from the Americana vibes of “Folklore” and “Evermore”. The next track, ‘Maroon’, shows why Taylor is considered one of the best lyricists in the scene with words dripping with nostalgia and half-forgotten memories.

    But songs like ‘Anti-Hero’, which will see its music video premiere on October 21 at 5:30 PM, truly define the album. Intensely self-critical, the song is carried by the pop-rock production along with lines such as “I'm the problem, it's me”. Other songs on the album like ‘Question…?’, ‘Karma’, ‘Mastermind’ and others capture what Taylor calls “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. The Deluxe CD of the album comes with three extra tracks, including one completely new one – ‘Hits Different’.

    Here’s the complete tracklist of “Midnights”

    1. Lavender Haze
    2. Maroon
    3. Anti-Hero
    4. Snow on The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)
    5. You’re On Your Own, Kid
    6. Midnight Rain
    7. Question…?
    8. Vigilante Shit
    9. Bejeweled
    10. Labyrinth
    11. Karma
    12. Sweet Nothing
    13. Mastermind
      14. (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
      First Published:  IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      FeaturesTaylor Swift

      Previous Article

      'Sita' from 'Ramaayan' has undergone transformation and netizens are divided

      Next Article

      Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye'

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng