Taylor Swift’s Midnights revisits the superstar’s soft pop-rock style

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The first single from “Midnights”, ‘Anti-Hero’ will see its music video premiere on October 21 at 5:30 PM

Musical sensation Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” on Oct 21. With the new album, Taylor has revisited the soft pop-rock that she perfected during her “1989”, “Reputation” and “Lover” era. Soft synth beats, energising bass and electronic production give “Midnights” an upbeat yet mellow feeling that contrasts deeply with the self-critical subjects of the album.

Taylor co-produced and co-wrote this album with American musical artist Jack Antonoff. With 13 tracks, “Midnights” has a play time of just over 44 minutes. She has also released a special Midnights 3 AM version with 7 bonus tracks.

“Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights. Which is out now,” Taylor said in an Instagram post celebrating the release of the album.

The album’s first track ‘Lavender Haze’ is an R&B-inspired sensual and exciting start, highlighting that Swift is moving away from the Americana vibes of “Folklore” and “Evermore”. The next track, ‘Maroon’, shows why Taylor is considered one of the best lyricists in the scene with words dripping with nostalgia and half-forgotten memories.

But songs like ‘Anti-Hero’, which will see its music video premiere on October 21 at 5:30 PM, truly define the album. Intensely self-critical, the song is carried by the pop-rock production along with lines such as “I'm the problem, it's me”. Other songs on the album like ‘Question…?’, ‘Karma’, ‘Mastermind’ and others capture what Taylor calls “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. The Deluxe CD of the album comes with three extra tracks, including one completely new one – ‘Hits Different’.

Here’s the complete tracklist of “Midnights”

Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti-Hero

Snow on The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Question…?

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind