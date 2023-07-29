Taylor Swift concert registers seismic activity of 2.3 magnitude

Over 72,171 Yaylor Swift fans got together for the Saturday show in Lumen Field, Seattle, breaking the venue's previous record set by U2 in 2011. The seismic activity caused by Taylor Swift's concerts has been playfully dubbed the ‘Swift Quake.’

Taylor Swift's concert in downtown Seattle last weekend shook the ground, quite literally. The intensity was such that nearby seismometers registered signals similar to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake on the Richter scale, according to media reports.

The pop superstar's Eras tour performances at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23 drew a staggering crowd. Around 72,171 fans got together for the Saturday show, breaking the venue's previous record set by U2 in 2011.

One of the most extravagant tours ever, Swift's Eras Tour cost an estimated $100 million (over Rs 8 billion). “It’s certainly the biggest concert we’ve had in a while. We’re talking about 70,000 people and all the music and paraphernalia associated with the concert,” Mouse Reusch, a seismologist at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network who keeps track of earthquake activity in the Pacific Northwest, told the New York Times.

With such a massive gathering and booming music, it's no wonder the ground quivered with excitement.

The seismic activity caused by Taylor Swift's concerts has been playfully dubbed the ‘Swift Quake.’ The shaking hit a maximum acceleration on the ground of around 0.011 metres per second squared, CNN quoted Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismologist at Western Washington University, as saying.

Interestingly, when comparing the data from both nights, the patterns of signals were nearly identical, with only a 26-minute difference between the shows.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical,” Jackie told CNN.

Seismologists use acceleration to measure ground vibrations, converting them to the familiar Richter scale for earthquake measurement. Although seismometers can detect various ground vibrations, the magnitude of the ‘Swift Quake’ was reminiscent of the famous 2011 pro football ‘Beast Quake.’ This seismic activity occurred when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted in celebration after a last-minute touchdown by Marshawn Lynch, also known as ‘Beast Mode.’

Comparing the two quakes, the ‘Swift Quake’ turned out to be twice as strong as the ‘Beast Quake,’ despite a mere 0.3 difference in magnitude.

The ground shaking during Taylor Swift's concerts was sustained and consistent throughout, proving that the singer's fans, affectionately called Swifties, were indeed giving their all to dance in sync with the music.