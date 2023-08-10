According to Billboard.com, Taylor Swift has broken her own earlier records as she has been leading on the charts for 63 weeks by now.

American pop star Taylor Swift has created a new record for standing at the No.1 position for most cumulative weeks on the US album charts, according to Guinness World Records.

Taylor Swift ’s 12 US No.1 albums had spent a combined duration of 63 weeks at the top position on the charts as of July 29, 2023, Guinness World Records said.

With this new feat, she has also broken her earlier records. She created a record twice when she remained at No.1 for 47 weeks in 2020 and then again for 56 weeks in 2022.

She has also accomplished another milestone of claiming the most US No.1 albums by a female artist so far. She had previously shared it with Barbra Streisand when they both had 11, Guinness World Records said.

The pop star continues her hold on the chart with the two tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 from her latest album. The popular singer has claimed her 31st debut on the Top 10 list of the Billboard Hot 100 this time.

The previous three of her songs that led the board were Fearless for two weeks in 2021; Red for one week in 2021; and Speak Now for two weeks in 2023.

Even in the UK, Swift is the first and only artist to accumulate 10 albums that remained at the No.1 position on the charts.

According to Billboard, the original of 1989 was also a record breaker as it stood for 11 weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 after its release. 1989 is going to be a hot pick as Swift has already shared a small track from it, including Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version), which went viral on TikTok, in November 2021.

Another track, This Love (Taylor’s Version), was also used in the trailer of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

In the latest development, Swift has announced the release date of her upcoming re-recorded album 1989 as Taylor’s Version in the final show of the Eras tour in California , United States. She disclosed the release date for 1989 as October 27, 2023.