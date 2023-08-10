Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles

Swift unveiled the cover of the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” while announcing the date. The release date of the album is the same as the day on which the original album was released in 2014.

Renowned American pop-star Taylor Swift has announced the release date of her upcoming re-recorded version of 2014 album named “1989”. The announcement was made during Swift’s final show of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States.

The upcoming re-recorded version of the single will be coming out on October 27, which will have three of her number one hits like “Shake It Off”, “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood”. Taylor Swift also revealed the cover of the re-recorded "1989" on the screen in which it showed a retro edited picture of Swift smiling against a background of a blue sky with birds. It looks similar to the original "1989" cover with a personal touch of Taylor.

The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Swift tweeted sharing the cover of the album. She also mentioned that this is her most favourite re-record.

After her announcement on Twitter, the post has been viewed by millions as it has reached more than 11 million views along with more than 97,000 quotes. Many of the ‘Swifties’ were seen reacting to her post with excitement. One user said, “This is going to be amazing… Taylor thank you so much for always giving us your best we love you so much.”

Another user tweeted, “1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming to change pop culture, PERIOD.”

“I’m SO EXCITED”, read a third comment.

“OMG OMG OMG. I can't. I'm so excited I could cry. And that cover!!!! AHHHHH,” wrote an excited fan.

Following the thread, Spotify also tweeted, “best. Surprise. Ever.”

The release date of the album is the same as the day on which the original album was released in 2014. Before announcing the date of release, Swift has been hinting about the new album by wearing different blue dresses in her shows which also included a blue gown for “Enchanted”. Taylor has teased about the album in her “I Can See You” video from “Speak Now” which was also a re-record and released on July 7.

Swift has been re-recording her albums under the banner of Big Machine Records which she had left in 2018. Later in 2019, the former owner of the label sold the company to Scooter Braun, who is the manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and J Balvin.