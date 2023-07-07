Tarla movie review: Tarla Dalal’s incredible story deserved a better film

Starring Huma Qureshi as the celebrated chef-entrepreneur, Tarla is available for streaming on Zee5.

As diverse and richly textured India is, so are the stories of its countless women. Some break out in remarkable ways and make it to our bookshelves and screens, opening doors for several others after them. Celebrated chef and entrepreneur Tarla Dalal’s is one such. Not exactly rags to riches, but inspiring nevertheless, full of zest, susurrating aspirations, and a whole lot of spice. However, the new Zee5 movie based on her life has none of that.

Starring Huma Qureshi as the eponymous protagonist, the Piyush Gupta directorial fails spectacularly on every front. Is it a biopic? No. It takes massive creative liberties and alters a few crucial facts about Tarla’s life for supposed dramatic flair that it never achieves. It doesn’t care to establish any sense of time. You keep guessing throughout the film by the clothes and the ineffective world-building. Tarla expects you to do your homework so it can be lazy.

Is it a food film? Tarla is anything but that. Thirty-second Instagram reels by amateur food bloggers do a far better job of making food look appetising and decadent. Where food should have been the film’s central character, the film treats it as an aside that it must put up with and get through somehow, killing a myriad of delicious possibilities of all that it could have done with it. In fact, I’ve not seen a more uninspired, insipid depiction of food on screen. For a film on the life of one of the foremost names in Indian cooking, I was expecting luminous, mouth-watering visuals of steaming preparations or some insight into the art of it, but Tarla is too occupied with the banal to want to shine.