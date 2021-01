The makers of web series ‘Tandav' on Monday issued an "unconditional" apology following complaints that one of its episodes had hurt “religious sentiments”.

"We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people. “ the series makers said in a statement.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Aparna Purohit, the head of Amazon’s India head of original content, director of the series Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unknown person for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of the people.

The series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)