Entertainment Tandav controversy: Case registered in UP against director, Amazon India head of content Updated : January 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST Dialogues in the web series can incite caste anger, the FIR stated. The FIR further alleged that intent of the web series is to incite religious sentiments of a particular community and create enmity among classes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply