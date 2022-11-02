    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi's post with husband goes viral

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi’s post with husband goes viral

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi’s post with husband goes viral
    Actress Mahalakshmi took to Instagram to share a beautiful post about the duo and their love.

    Tamil actress Mahalakshmi and her producer husband Ravindra Chandrasekhar celebrated their first Diwali after marriage and shared a romantic post on Instagram. Ravindra surprised Mahalakshmi by gifting her a car and she posted pictures of the car and another picture of her with Ravindra sitting inside the car.

    “It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you," she wrote in the caption. In the picture, Mahalakshmi is seen resting her head on Ravindra’s shoulders.

    In the post, Ravindra also expressed his love and commented, “It’s not important how much you are happy now.. Very much important is how much you make the one beside you happy..my Mahalakshmi happy.”

    ALSO READ:
     Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Much-anticipated Pathan teaser released today

    The couple’s admirers were also happy to see the love between the two. A user wrote, “Heaven or hell is practically how we live our life. You have found your paradise at last. So happy to see you living the loved and cherished life that you deserve. "

    Another one said, “Be happy always. My favourite couple. Nice to see you enjoying your married life."

    Earlier, the couple was trolled on social media as many questioned how could Mahalakshmi marry Ravindra. Some also said that Mahalakshmi married for the sake of money. Recently, the couple went live on Instagram to take a stand and put a full stop to the jokes and trolls. They went live and requested everyone not to mock them and in her 2-minute session, she said that not only Ravindra, no one should be insulted, as per a News18 report.

    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
