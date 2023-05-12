'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress files sexual harassment complaint against producer

This is the latest in the series of controversies against the makers of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While no FIR has been registered yet, Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and will soon record statements of the complainant and accused.

An actress of the popular Indian television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a sexual harassment complaint with Mumbai Police against the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and some crew members. While no FIR has been registered yet, the Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and will soon record statements from the individuals involved.

“According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded,” said Mumbai Police, as per ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1656929429984272384

According to reports, the actress claimed that she decided to leave the series due to harassment by certain members of the production team, including producer Asit Modi. She stated that her last shoot for the show was in March, after which she experienced harassment from the show's makers, ultimately leading her to quit the popular television series.

The actress further revealed that she has filed a sexual harassment case against Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj, reported E-Times. She claimed that Ramani and his assistant subjected her to insults and demanded that she leave the set on March 7. Subsequently, the makers sent her a notice claiming financial losses due to her absence from shooting. It was at this point that she decided to seek legal action and sent the production team a legal notice, according to an Indian Express report.

Sohil Ramani is the head of operation and Jatin Bajaj is Ramani’s assistant.

"We'll take legal action as she's trying to defame me and the show. Since we terminated her services, she's making these baseless allegations,” Asit Modi told ANI in response to the allegations.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1656931457112346624

The sexual harassment complaint is the latest in the series of controversies the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are facing in the last few months. The producers have been embroiled in controversy as many actors and actresses, including Sailesh Lodha, who was playing the lead role of Taarak Mehta, have left the show alleging non-payment of dues. Lodha exited the show in April 2022. According to reports, he recently sent a legal notice to the producers over the non-payment of dues.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony Sab channel and it has turned out to be one of the longest-running shows in the history of Hindi television industry.