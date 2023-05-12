'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress files sexual harassment complaint against producer

This is the latest in the series of controversies against the makers of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While no FIR has been registered yet, Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and will soon record statements of the complainant and accused.

An actress of the popular Indian television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a sexual harassment complaint with Mumbai Police against the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and some crew members. While no FIR has been registered yet, the Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and will soon record statements from the individuals involved.

“According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded,” said Mumbai Police, as per ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1656929429984272384