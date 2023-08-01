Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: A look at her net worth, businesses and brand endorsements

2 Min Read
As the Manmarziyan actress is celebrating her birthday, here is a look at her net worth and the businesses she owns.
Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 36th birthday today, August 1. Within a span of over a decade in the entertainment industry, Taapsee has garnered a sizable fan following for her versatile roles, including several critically acclaimed women centric roles on the big screens.
Taapsee was born on August 1, 1987, in Delhi in a Jat Sikh family. Taapsee holds an engineering degree in Computer Science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. Before becoming a model and actress, Pannu worked as a software engineer.
As the Manmarziyan actress is celebrating her birthday, here is a look at her net worth and the businesses she owns.
Taapsee Pannu: Net Worth and brand endorsements
The net worth of Taapsee Pannu is estimated to be $6 million, nearly Rs 50 crore, according to reports. Taapsee’s major earnings come from her acting while she also earns from her business ventures and brand endorsements. Pannu endorses 10 major brands, which include Garnier Color Natural, Melange by Lifestyle, Nivea, Lyra and many more.
According to reports, she charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per movie and she earns around Rs 2 crore from brand endorsements annually.
Taapsee owns two flats in the same building in Andheri, Mumbai. She currently resides in one of these flats. Besides the real estate, she owns a BMW 5 Series, a Mercedes SUV and a Renault Captur in her car collection.
Businesses Taapsee Owns
Taapsee owns a NFT platform known as taapseeclub.com. This NFT platform offers membership and the subscribers get a chance of winning exclusive gifts.
Apart from this, Taapsee also owns an event management company namely, The Wedding Factory. The company offers services for corporate events, holiday parties and networking meetings. However, as the name suggests it specialises in organising high-profile weddings.
The actress also owns a badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, which is a part of Premier Badminton League.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Aadhaar may become must for registering births and deaths in India, here are the other details of the Bill
Jul 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Meta's plan with Threads might be bigger than just being another Twitter
Jul 31, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies
Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message
Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read