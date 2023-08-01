Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: A look at her net worth, businesses and brand endorsements

As the Manmarziyan actress is celebrating her birthday, here is a look at her net worth and the businesses she owns.

Taapsee Pannu is celebrating her 36th birthday today, August 1. Within a span of over a decade in the entertainment industry, Taapsee has garnered a sizable fan following for her versatile roles, including several critically acclaimed women centric roles on the big screens.

Taapsee was born on August 1, 1987, in Delhi in a Jat Sikh family. Taapsee holds an engineering degree in Computer Science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology. Before becoming a model and actress, Pannu worked as a software engineer.

Taapsee Pannu: Net Worth and brand endorsements

The net worth of Taapsee Pannu is estimated to be $6 million, nearly Rs 50 crore, according to reports. Taapsee’s major earnings come from her acting while she also earns from her business ventures and brand endorsements. Pannu endorses 10 major brands, which include Garnier Color Natural, Melange by Lifestyle, Nivea, Lyra and many more.

According to reports, she charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per movie and she earns around Rs 2 crore from brand endorsements annually.

Taapsee owns two flats in the same building in Andheri, Mumbai. She currently resides in one of these flats. Besides the real estate, she owns a BMW 5 Series, a Mercedes SUV and a Renault Captur in her car collection.

Businesses Taapsee Owns

Taapsee owns a NFT platform known as taapseeclub.com. This NFT platform offers membership and the subscribers get a chance of winning exclusive gifts.

Apart from this, Taapsee also owns an event management company namely, The Wedding Factory. The company offers services for corporate events, holiday parties and networking meetings. However, as the name suggests it specialises in organising high-profile weddings.

The actress also owns a badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces, which is a part of Premier Badminton League.