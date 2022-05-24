T-Series bags rights for screen adaptation of book on Tata family

Production company T-Series on May 23 announced that it has acquired rights to a book on India's most influential and popular business family, The Tatas. The Bhushan Kumar-led company announced on its social media handles that it has bagged the rights to author Girish Kuber'sThe Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation, published in 2019.

"T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for three generations," T-Series posted on Instagram. The production banner is yet to announce the format for the book's screen adaptation.