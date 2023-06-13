Swiggy sends food to Shah Rukh Khan’s home to make the most of a passing reference

A bunch of Swiggy delivery boys soon reached Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence and revealed that they had arrived with dinner.

Shah Rukh Khan often conducts an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter to answer several questions about his life and films. His die-hard fans from across the world quiz the actor on a range of things and the actor is known for his banters with fans. Online food delivery app Swiggy recently surprised Shah Rukh Khan by delivering dinner at his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai after the actor’s banter with one of his fans went viral.

One of Khan’s tweets from his latest ‘Ask SRK’ session is now going viral on social media. It all started when the Pathaan actor made a passing reference to the popular food-delivery app Swiggy. During the online interaction, one fan asked, “Khaana khaya kya bhai? (Did you have dinner brother?)”.

Khan, known for his wit and humour, replied, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho. Bhej doge kya? (Why are you asking brother? Are you from Swiggy, will you send me food?)"

Swiggy wasted no time in joining the conversation and the food delivery app made an amusing offer to the Bollywood superstar.

“Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (We are from Swiggy, should we send food?),” the online food delivery app replied.

In fact, a bunch of Swiggy delivery boys soon reached Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence and revealed that they had arrived with dinner. The food delivery app shared a picture of its employees outside Mannat and wrote, “Hum Swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are Swiggy folks and we are here with dinner).

Swiggy’s post has gone viral with over 1.5 million views on the microblogging site.

With their timely response, the food delivery app ensured that their product reached millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans, who follow the actor on Twitter.

Twitter users have praised Swiggy for their presence of mind. Some even wanted to know what happened next.

One user wrote, “Were they treated well at the gates? Accepted? What happened next?”

Another user tweeted, “Nice marketing.”

“Awww omggg too cute,” read one tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan ended the ‘Ask SRK’ session with this tweet.

Recently, Khan promoted his daughter’s upcoming film, The Archies, from his Twitter account. The 57-year-old expressed his excitement over the film and revealed that he used to read Archie’s Digest when he was young.