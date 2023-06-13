Swiggy sends food to Shah Rukh Khan’s home to make the most of a passing reference

A bunch of Swiggy delivery boys soon reached Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence and revealed that they had arrived with dinner.

Shah Rukh Khan often conducts an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter to answer several questions about his life and films. His die-hard fans from across the world quiz the actor on a range of things and the actor is known for his banters with fans. Online food delivery app Swiggy recently surprised Shah Rukh Khan by delivering dinner at his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai after the actor’s banter with one of his fans went viral.

One of Khan’s tweets from his latest ‘Ask SRK’ session is now going viral on social media. It all started when the Pathaan actor made a passing reference to the popular food-delivery app Swiggy. During the online interaction, one fan asked, “Khaana khaya kya bhai? (Did you have dinner brother?)”.

Khan, known for his wit and humour, replied, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho. Bhej doge kya? (Why are you asking brother? Are you from Swiggy, will you send me food?)"