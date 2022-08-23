By Anand Singha

Mini Swiggy has changed its house sigil from a guy on a motorbike to a dragon on its delivery tracking dashboard as a promotion for the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon.

Following their conquest of Westeros, the Targaryens have forced another realm to bend the knee to their dragons, but this time it's not the army of the dead, but our friendly riders in orange from Swiggy.

The food delivery service also greets its users with the tagline, "Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our dragon rider is on the way."

House of the Dragon, which premiered on HBO on Sunday, recounts the history of House Targaryen 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen's birth and the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

The epic fantasy drama ended its eight-season run in 2019 to widespread criticism from its fans for its disappointing ending. However, with its prequel, Disney+ Hotstar is collaborating with Swiggy to improve its delivery service.

Indian fans can watch the fantasy drama on Disney+ Hotstar. There will be no delay in the release on Disney+ Hotstar compared to the initial release on HBO Max.

The first season of the series will have 10 episodes, with each episode going live at 6.30 am on Monday.

