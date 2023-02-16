Swara Bhasker marries political activist Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad registered their marriage on January 6, 2023 in court.

Hindi film actor Swara Bhaskar on Thursday announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad, a political activist. She took to Twitter and Instagram to share a montage of all their moments together, detailing their love story.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!," she tweeted.

Ahmad quote tweeted her tweet saying, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."

Bhaskar and Ahmad registered their marriage on January 6, 2023 in court.

Fahad is the Samajwadi party's youth wing in Maharashtra's president.

According to the video, Bhaskar posted, the two first met at a protest in January 2020.

The actor has featured in movies such as Veere Di Wedding, Jahaan Chaar Yaar, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tanu Weds Manu, among others.